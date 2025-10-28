Punjab Cabinet Committee reviews law & order, repatriation drive

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):The 40th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at the Punjab Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman of the Committee, Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Provincial Ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Sohaib Ahmed Berth participated in the meeting via video link.

Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi and representatives of law enforcement agencies briefed the committee on the overall law and order situation across the province and the progress of measures regarding the repatriation of illegally residing Afghan nationals.

The committee conducted a detailed review of the province’s security situation and directed the concerned departments to ensure the maintenance of peace and public order. The committee also emphasised the significant role of religious scholars in promoting harmony and supporting peace efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Rafique said that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the top priority of the state. He added that the law and order situation across Punjab remains under control and that elements spreading extremism through social media are being dealt with with an iron hand. He further said that the process of dignified repatriation of illegally residing foreigners in Pakistan is successfully underway.

Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain said that the role of religious scholars is vital for promoting unity among Muslims, while Minister Sohaib Ahmad Berth stated that under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to ensure peace and stability in the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information and Culture Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman, Additional IGP Police Chaudhry Sultan, DIGs from Special Branch and CTD, Additional Secretary Internal Security Ehsan Ali Jamali, and Additional Secretary Home Asma Ijaz Cheema while commissioners and RPOs from across Punjab also participated in the meeting via video link.