Punjab Bar Council elections on  Nov 1

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP): The Punjab Bar Council elections 2025 will be held on November 1, with October 4 set as the last date for filing nomination papers.

Preparations for the province-wide polls are underway, with the legal fraternity closely monitoring the electoral process. According to the schedule issued by the Returning Officer/Advocate General Punjab, thousands of lawyers are expected to exercise their right to vote on election day.

As per schedule, the preliminary list of candidates will be published on October 6, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from October 9 to 11 in the divisions of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Sargodha, and Sahiwal. Candidates may withdraw their papers until October 14, after which the final list will be issued on October 16.

Polling will be held simultaneously across the province on November 1.