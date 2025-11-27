Punjab bans production of petrol motorcycle rickshaws to curb pollution

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP): The Punjab government has announced sweeping measures to curb environmental pollution and smog, including a landmark decision to ban the production of petrol-powered motorcycle rickshaws across the province.

Senior officials said the manufacturing of these rickshaws will be phased out gradually as part of a long-term shift toward cleaner transportation.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Smog Control, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, where multiple major reforms were approved to improve air quality.

Under the new policy, all government departments will now purchase only electric or hybrid vehicles, including electric motorcycles. The meeting also imposed a complete ban on washing vehicles with water on residential surfaces, aiming to conserve water and discourage wasteful practices.

To modernise waste management, the committee approved the installation of colored dustbins across Punjab, aligning with international standards. Strict punishments were also approved for burning plastic or any material that produces toxic smoke, with officials warning that no leniency would be shown to anyone endangering public health or the environment.

The provincial government also approved the establishment of regular vehicle-testing workshops to monitor emissions and identify smog-producing vehicles. Officials informed the meeting that a dedicated “smog war room” has already been set up at the Safe City Authority to monitor real-time air quality data and coordinate responses.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the meeting, stating that 41 air quality monitoring systems are currently operational in 18 districts. She added that the deadline for installing 100 additional monitoring sensors has been set for next year.

The committee was further informed that over 450 industrial units responsible for pollution have been demolished and fines totaling Rs 230 million have been imposed for environmental violations. Night squads have also demolished more than 100 illegal units operating after dark.

Additionally, officials reported that 2,200 kilns have been demolished across the province, while another 2,336 have been sealed for non-compliance with environmental laws.