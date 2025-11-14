Punjab Agriculture Minister distributes high-power tractors to successful farmers in Bahawalpur

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 14 (APP):Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, while attending a ceremony in Bahawalpur as the chief guest, distributed keys of the Chief Minister Punjab High-Power Green Tractors among successful farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that 10,000 high-power tractors are being provided to farmers across Punjab on subsidy. He added that each tractor carries a subsidy of Rs. 1 million under a programme worth Rs. 10 billion, while 1,299 tractors are being distributed in Bahawalpur Division alone.

He further stated that the Chief Minister Punjab is generously providing resources to promote farm mechanization. He highlighted that the Kisan Card is the government’s flagship initiative, through which over 600,000 farmers have so far received more than Rs. 80 billion in interest-free loans. The card also facilitates the purchase of fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, and diesel. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated that a Rs. 2 billion project is underway to transform Bahawalpur Division into a Cotton Valley. He added that agriculture in Punjab is being transformed in line with the Chief Minister’s vision.

Later, a review meeting on wheat cultivation was held at Circuit House Bahawalpur under the chairmanship of Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. The meeting was attended by MPA Khalid Mehmood Babar Waran, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Special Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab) Sarfraz Hussain Magassi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, DG Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, DG Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon, while deputy commissioners of relevant districts joined via video link.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the federal and provincial governments will purchase wheat at Rs. 3,500 per maund for building strategic reserves of 6.2 million metric tons. He shared that the target for wheat cultivation in Punjab this season has been set at 16.5 million acres, while certified wheat seed is available in the market at Rs. 5,500 per bag. He added that fertilizers are available in abundance at prices lower than standard market rates, and farmers are being guided on sowing approved, certified wheat varieties.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq informed that the wheat cultivation target for Bahawalpur Division is set at 2.683 million acres. Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu instructed divisional and district administrations, along with agriculture field formations, to play an active and coordinated role in the wheat sowing campaign. After the meeting, the minister, accompanied by the Secretary Agriculture, visited the Model Agriculture Mall in Bahawalpur and reviewed ongoing operational activities.