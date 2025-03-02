Pukar 15 Chiniot responds to 2,000 calls in February

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Mar 02 (APP):The performance report of the Police Emergency Helpline No. Pukar 15 for the month of February has been released. Last February, more than 21,000 calls were received on the police helpline Pukar 15. More than 2,000 calls were responded to immediately and assistance was provided to citizens.

Last February, more than 5,000 calls were guided to citizens. Out of the calls received on the emergency number 15, more than 14,000 calls were unnecessary, irrelevant, and bogus.

The police response time on 15 calls across the district during the month of February was 15 minutes. In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that citizens should call the police helpline 15 for help only in case of emergency. Due to personal enmity and enmity, they make false calls on the emergency number to trap opponents.

A bogus call made on the emergency number 15 as a joke can send you to jail. Avoid unnecessary calls on the police helpline 15 while proving that you are a responsible citizen.