Public service delivery at Jaranwala govt institutions reviewed

FAISALABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Chairperson CM Inspection, Surveillance and Monitoring Brig (retd) Babar Alauddin (SI Military) visited Jaranwala and conducted a detailed review of public service delivery in various government institutions on Wednesday.
He inspected the medical facilities at THQ Hospital Jaranwala. He expressed displeasure over the absence of a gynecologist, child specialist, radiologist and X-ray machine attendant.
He also observed poor cleanliness of the washrooms and malfunctioning lights in the hospital and directed the Medical Superintendent to immediately improve the situation.
The Chairperson also reviewed the price control, anti-encroachment operation and beautification plan and directed the officers to take practical steps to improve public service delivery.
