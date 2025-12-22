Monday, December 22, 2025
Domestic

Public holiday notified on Dec 25 across Punjab

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): The Punjab government has issued notification of public holiday across Punjab on December 25, and only the Christian community will have a public holiday on December 26.
Punjab has announced a public holiday on Thursday (December 25, 2025) on the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, while on December 26, only the Christian community will have a public holiday.
Earlier, the federal government had announced a public holiday across the country on Thursday, December 25, on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday and Christmas. Government and private offices and banks will remain closed across the country on December 25.
Furthermore, it should be noted that the Sindh government has also announced a public holiday across the province on December 26 in addition to December 25, this announcement has been made for the Christian community on Christmas.
