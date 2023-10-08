Public advised to invest in licensed organizations for safe investment

MULTAN, Oct 08 (APP):The public should invest only in licensed organizations for the safety of their capital and regular profit by spending wisely and avoiding nonessential expenditures in the wake of current financial circumstances.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal expressed these views in a seminar titled ” Pakistan Investment Road Show” under the auspices of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange in collaboration with MCCI and SECP here.

He stated that holding of Road Show on safe investment was a welcome gesture adding that the week is being marked as “Investment Week” to sensitive people and put them on the path of savings.

He appreciated the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange’s efforts to gather all financial institutions under one roof and added that the public will have to shun nonessential expenditures.

President MCCI urged the exchange to organize such events on a monthly basis so that people including the salarized class, pensioners and women could invest their savings for a good profit.

He noted that economic conditions were very tough and inflation was skyrocketing adding that the public should make strict decisions on their spending because today’s investment will result in tomorrow’s good profit.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Business Manager Habib Ahmed informed their organization was the only registered institution which is offering online trading and purchasing in commodities whose regulator is the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) which has been functioning since 2007.

He maintained public could do trading for 22 and a half hours.

Meanwhile, National Investment Trust(NIT), Bank Al Habib and other financial institutions had set up stalls which were visited by a large number of people.