PU VC urges students to adapt to technology, focus on entrepreneurship

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP): Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that the world is changing rapidly and that students must adapt themselves to modern technology and the evolving job market.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized to mark World Fisheries Day at PU’s Department of Zoology Fish Research Farm, in collaboration with Supreme Aqua-Feed, here on Tuesday.

The event featured an awareness walk, a seminar on aquatic life, and an exhibition showcasing various fish species. Multiple food stalls offering fish-based items, including fish cakes, pickles, nuggets, biryani, kebabs, shawarma, koftas, sandwiches, pasta, dumplings, and more, were also set up. Students participating in the walk carried posters and banners highlighting the importance of aquatic life.

The ceremony was attended by PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, DG Fisheries Rana Muhammad Saleem, Abdul Majeed Cheema, Director Institute of Zoology Dr Nabila Ruhi, In-charge Fish Research Farm Dr Noor Khan, Professor Emeritus Dr Naeem Khan, faculty members, and a large number of students.

In his address, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali urged students to consider entrepreneurship rather than solely seeking jobs after completing their degrees. He said economic progress is not possible without women stepping forward, adding that women’s participation in business in Pakistan remains very low. He emphasised the need to revise training manuals to prepare students for global industry demands and encouraged them to use their skills to become financially independent. He noted that the World Fisheries Day activities are providing valuable hands-on learning opportunities and highlighted growing student interest in the fisheries sector.

On the occasion, DG Fisheries Rana Muhammad Saleem said environmental changes were impacting aquaculture and that the government was working with stakeholders to promote the fisheries sector. He stressed the need for research focused on practical issues, particularly at the MPhil and PhD levels, to address farmers’ challenges. He added that foreign consultants were being hired in the sector and that six new aqua business hubs were being established in Punjab, creating new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Abdul Majeed Cheema underscored the importance of modern techniques to enhance fisheries production and urged students to equip themselves accordingly. Professor Emeritus Dr Naeem Khan appreciated the support provided by Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, saying it had significantly strengthened fisheries research at PU. He proposed developing guidelines for marine fisheries in Balochistan and Sindh.

Dr Noor Khan said the fish farming sector in Pakistan was expanding and that modern methods were increasingly being adopted with strong government backing. He stated that the annual trade volume had reached 225 million metric tons and noted ample opportunities for trained human resources. He suggested that students should be included in government fish farming schemes. The Vice Chancellor and other participants also visited various fish ponds.