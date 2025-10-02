PU VC rejects appeals of 17 students, imposes strict disciplinary actions

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali has rejected the appeals of 17 students involved in disciplinary violations, including rioting, fighting, and harassment, as well as imposed various penalties.

According to a university spokesman, disciplinary actions were taken following due process and on the basis of evidence presented against the students involved in negative activities across various departments.

Among those penalised, Ahmad Ali, Haseeb Raza, Hassan Abdullah, Umar Aslam and Muhammad Muazzam from the College of Statistical Sciences; Shah Zaib Khan Burki, Muhammad Kashif Nawaz, and Wajid Noor Khan from the Department of Gender Studies; and Muhammad Hassan Ameer, Muhammad Talha Zaheer, and Abdullah Shah from the Department of Elementary Education have been fined between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 45,000. They have also been rusticated for one academic year and ordered to pay for damages caused.

Meanwhile, Zain Shoukat from the Department of Technology Education, along with Muhammad Anees and Mujtaba Hussain from the Department of Educational Research and Evaluation, have been expelled and declared persona non grata. Their entry into university premises has been strictly prohibited.

Additionally, Muhammad Sami Ullah from the Department of Social Work, Zohaib Abbas from the Institute of Administrative Sciences, and Tayyab Ahmad from the Department of Technology Education will face rustication for one academic year.

The spokesperson emphasised that, under the directives of VC Dr. Muhammad Ali, a policy of zero tolerance is being enforced, and strict, indiscriminate action will continue against students found guilty of violating university discipline.