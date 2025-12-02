PU to mark international day for persons with disabilities

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 02 (APP): The Punjab University Child Welfare Center management and students will organize an event to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday (today) at 10am at the Pervez Hassan Environmental Law Centre.

According to university’s spokesperson, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (Special Education) MPA Sania Ashiq Jabeen, Convener Parliamentary Caucus on Children with Different Abilities MPA Syeda Salma Saeed Hashmi, and PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali will attend the event.