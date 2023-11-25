PU seminar on Allama Iqbal’s ‘Khudi’

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Literary Society organised seminar on Allama Iqbal’s Kalam “Khudi”.

On this occasion, HCBF Principal Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, Dean Faculty of Languages and Islamic Oriental Learning at Government College University, Lahore Prof Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In his address, Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta shed light on the services of Allama Iqbal. He said that Pakistan’s movement got intellectual strength from Iqbal’s words.

Dr. Iqbal Shahid talked about Allama Iqbal’s Kalam ‘Khudi’ and described Iqbal’s thoughts as indispensable for building the Pakistani society. He emphasized on setting up such forums in educational institutions to make the youth aware of Iqbal’s thoughts. Students gave speeches on Iqbal’s thought and presented Iqbal’s words. Later, Dr Mehta presented the shield to the chief guest.