PU Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab University School of Communication Studies Radio Center FM 104.6 on Friday hosted a reception for the visiting Sikh Yatrees from Australia at the Hameed Nizami Memorial Hall.

Spokesperson of the Sikh pilgrims Sardar Sarbjit Singh, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Director General Population and Welfare Punjab Saman Roy, faculty members and a large number of students were present.



Sardar Sarbjit Singh, in his address, said that he had visited Pakistan many times but every time he is extended remarkable hospitality.



He said launching of his two books during the Radio FM 104.6 program of the University is a memorable occasion for him.



Another visiting Sikh Yatree, Satwant Singh Brah said that the event transported him to his student days when he studied at the University, adding that love and affection of the Pakistani people has won his heart.



A life-time achievement award was presented to the renowned Pakistani actor and comedian Iftikhar Thakur on the occasion.



Later, souvenirs were presented to the guests while commendation certificates were distributed among students.