PU PSC signs three MoUs

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):The Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi University, Area Study Centre Jamshoro University, Sindh and Centre for South Asian Studies, University of the Punjab.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held in the Committee Room PSC in which Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Incharge, Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi University Dr Erum Muzaffar, Director Area Study Centre Jamshoro University, Sindh Dr Mukaish Kumar and Director PU Centre for South Asian Studies Dr Naheed S. Goraya signed the respective MoUs.

According to the MoUs, the Centers have agreed to explore joint educational and research activities, exchange of faculty, research personnel and graduate students for research to promote better understanding of national and international issues. Centers also work on the exchange of information in fields of interest to both parties, participation in seminars, conferences, table talks, dialogues and academic meetings. The institutions will collaborate and cooperate in the supervision and co-supervision for the research work conducted as the partial fulfillment of postgraduate degree, access to academic materials, publications, library books.