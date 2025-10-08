PU organizes seminar on combating smog

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Punjab University (PU) Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS), in collaboration with the Punjab Charity Commission, on Wednesday organized a seminar titled “Roadmap for Combating Smog with All Stakeholders.”

Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director ISCS Prof Dr Farhan Navid Yousaf, CEO Punjab Charity Commission Col (R) Shahzad Amir, Director Punjab Civil Defence Tasneem Ali Khan, Additional Director General Environment Protection Authority Dr Zafar Iqbal, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the event.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasized both individual and collective

responsibility toward ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment. He urged citizens to act responsibly to mitigate the growing threat of smog.

Prof Dr Farhan Navid Yousaf highlighted the crucial role of academia in bridging research

and policy gaps, noting the socioeconomic burden of smog on health, education, and industry.

He called for multi-sectoral collaboration and encouraged youth to lead behavioral and lifestyle changes to address environmental challenges.

Col (R) Shahzad Amir described universities as the “nerve system” of society and underscored the need for intersectoral cooperation. He said Pakistan’s strong philanthropic culture could be harnessed to drive meaningful environmental action through community-level campaigns.

Dr Zaeem Bin Babar from the Institute of Energy and Environmental Engineering presented a scientific and policy roadmap to address Pakistan’s air pollution crisis, stressing the importance of long-term planning and research-based decision-making. He informed that PU was undertaking projects to bridge critical data gaps by the end of the year.

Director Civil Defence Tasneem Ali Khan introduced the Punjab Civil Defence Resilience Corps and encouraged students to register as volunteers. He emphasized interdepartmental coordination and community participation in disaster management.

Dr Zafar Iqbal briefed the participants on the government’s ongoing and planned initiatives

to curb smog through emission control, industrial regulation, and public awareness campaigns.

Samina Ashraf, Member of the Punjab Climate Action Network, highlighted the pivotal role of civil society and grassroots organizations in mobilizing communities and promoting sustainable practices for environmental protection.