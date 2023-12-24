PU holds session with Urdu scholar, signs MoU with KIU Book Club

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):The Punjab University Library held a session with Urdu scholar and professor at Government Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore, Dr Aurangzeb Niazi.

The session explored the intricate nexus between literary criticism and environmental studies, focusing on his latest work. Dr Niazi’s exploration extends beyond the human realm to encompass all living beings, promoting a society where humans, animals, trees, birds and other manifestations coexist as equal citizens.

He eloquently points out that the yardstick for environmental studies in literature is fundamentally Western and sheds light on the self-directed deviation from Western literary norms within Urdu texts.

PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Dr Mir Waheed Akhlaq from the Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit-Baltistan, and students from that university were also present.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the PU Library Book Club and KIU Book Club. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Dr Mir Waheed Akhlaq from the KIU formalised collaboration, symbolising a commitment to exchange of literary ideas and fostering a cultural bridge between the two institutions.

Dr. Mir Waheed Akhlaq expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation from the PU Library, expressing optimism for future collaborations. Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani conveyed appreciation for the partnership and highlighted the enriching value of collaboration in the literary landscape.