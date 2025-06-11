43.4 C
PU entry test roll number slips issued
Domestic

PU entry test roll number slips issued

12
LAHORE, Jun 11 (APP):The Punjab University (PU) will conduct the entry test for undergraduate admissions on June 15, 2025.
According to the university spokesperson, roll number slips for all registered candidates have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit www.pu.edu.pk to download and print their roll number slips.
Meanwhile, PU has awarded a PhD degree to Momal Akram daughter of Muhammad Akram in the subject of Chemistry. Her research thesis was titled “A Green Approach for the Removal of Textile Dyes from Simulated Wastewater”, which was approved by the relevant academic authorities.
