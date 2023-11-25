PU awards ten PhD degrees

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):Punjab University on Saturday has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Raana Zafar S/o Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Zoology, Afshi Yahya Khan D/o Yahya Khan in the subject of Clinical Psychology, Adnan Roshan S/o Roshan Ali in the subject of Islamic Studies, Iram Fayyaz D/o Fayyaz Ahmed in the subject of Botany, Ambreen Kanwal D/o Muhammad Ajmal in the subject of Biological Sciences (Molecular Biology),

Likewise, Fariha Javaid D/o Javaid Iqbal Rana in the subject of Biotechnology, Hafiz Usman Ghani S/o Hafiz Muhammad Abdullah in the subject of Islamic Studies, Saima Habib D/o Rana Habib Ullah Khan in the subject of Home Economics (Textile & Clothing), Muhammad Umair Sadiq S/o Subah Sadiq in the subject of Computer Science and Naima Khan D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics.