PU awards PhD degrees

PU awards PhD degrees
LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its seven scholars after approval of their thesis.
According to PU’s spokesperson, Amina Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnology, Nusaibah Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Amna Ramzan D/o Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Molecular Biology, Maria Zafar D/o Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Sociology, Sobia Manzoor D/o Muhammad Manzoor in the subject of Urdu, Muhammad Babar Alam S/o Muhammad Rafiq Khan in the subject of Public Health, Hafza   Sadia   Jawaid   D/o   Jawaid   Iqbal   in   the   subject   of   Islamic   Studies,   Fahad   Ajmal   S/o Muhammad Ajmal in the Subject of Botany, Tang Baicheng S/o Tang Zhongliang in the subject of History and Nasira Perveen D/o Bashir Ahmed award PhD degree in the subject of Commerce.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services