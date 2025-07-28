PU awards 10 PhD degrees

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP): Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines after the successful completion of their research work and fulfillment of all academic requirements.

According to the spokesperson, the students who have been awarded PhD degrees include Fahad Riaz son of Riaz Ahmed in Metallurgy & Materials Engineering, Afifa Sadaqat daughter of Sadaqat Hussain in Physics, Fareeha Fatima daughter of Tayyab Husnain in Molecular Biology, Shahzad Kamran son of Abdul Majeed in Pharmacy (Pharmacology), Muzzammal Ahmed Muzzafar son of Muzzafar Ahmed in Agricultural Sciences (Food Science & Technology), Neelam Fatima daughter of Farooq Ahmad in Molecular Biology, Nadeem Ahmad son of Nusrat Ahmad in Space Science (Remote Sensing & GIS), Farooq Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Butt in Pharmacy, Samina Yousaf daughter of Muhammad Yousaf in Botany, and Hafiz Muhammad Awais Sarwar son of Muhammad Sarwar in Zoology.