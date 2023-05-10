PTI’s miscreants launched major attack on building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar: DG

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Director General (DG) of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Tahir Hassan on Wednesday said that miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have launched a major attack on the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar.

Hundreds of miscreants stormed into the building of Radio Pakistan and broke the main gate of the building, he said in a massage issued by his office.

“The miscreants ransacked in the News Room and other sections of the station,” he added.

Tahir Hassan said the miscreants had also attacked the building of Radio Pakistan Peshawar last night and again launched an attack today and perpetrated violence against the staff including women. They set on fire the official record and equipment.

The DG Radio Pakistan said the miscreants also set on fire the parked vehicles inside the station and looted the official equipment including cameras and mics.

Meanwhile, Station Director Radio Pakistan Peshawar Ijaz Khan said that the situation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar was quite tensed.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs channel today, he said some two hundred protestors barged into the building of Radio Pakistan at 10:00 am today, while breaking the main gate.

They destroyed and ransacked in the reception of the station and thrashed windowpanes. They also entered the main studios where they destroyed the entire equipment.

“We repeatedly requested them not to destroy the state broadcaster, but all in vain,” he added.

The Station Director said demonstrators again entered the building at nearly 12:00 at noon and ransacked inside the main building and destroyed equipment including computers and other official record.

They also set ablaze main building and vehicles including three official vehicles parked inside the station besides motorcycles.

He said the sole objective of the demonstrators was loot and plunder and even they hurled life threats to the staff members.