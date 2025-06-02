PTI’s anarchic politics intensified after fading away of Indian war hysteria: Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

SWABI, Jun 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, States and Frontier Regions and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Amir Muqam, here Monday said that the Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf’s anarchic politics has intensified after fading away of the India’s war hysteria.

Speaking to the media here, the federal minister said that like India’s war hysteria, PTI’s chaotic frenzy has also been defeated.

He said the fresh protest call of PTI dubbed the “final protest” will prove to be the last nail in PTI’s coffin, just like the humiliating failure of their “final call.”

Engr Amir Muqam added that PTI has not changed its mindset, mood, or agenda and that Just as “Operation Sindoor” completely failed, the so-called “Operation Release from Adiala Jail” will also fail.

He questioned how those elements who ran away from dialogue now plan to run a mass movement, and said there’s no way such a movement can succeed when the public is not ready to support the PTI after the unfortunate events of May 9.

PTI workers have already seen the true face of their leaders and started to distance themselves from its negative politicking. “The earlier calls of PTI also flopped, and this time too there is neither any threat nor capability—only disgrace awaits them.”

Federal Minister Amir Muqam maintained that the PML-N’s victory in Sialkot is a public acknowledgment and confidence in the leadership of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif who achieved success on every front.

Engr Amir Muqam said that people of KP are fed up with negative politics and long marches of PTI and wanted resolution of their problems. He said cases of corruption started to surface in KP and problems of masses especially youth has increased manifold.