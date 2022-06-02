PTI responsible for load-shedding, inflation: CM

LAHORE, Jun 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday said that the previous PTI government was responsible for load-shedding and inflation in the country as they did not pay attention to real issues of the people.

Talking to the media in Gujranwala, the chief minister said he saluted the nation for not paying heed to PTI’s sit-in, adding, the nation would also ignore them in future.

Law would take its course against them if they tried to create anarchy in the name of protest, he said, adding that the PTI hatched conspiracies against the institutions which would not be allowed.

He said the PTI government set worst examples of corruption and mismanagement.

Imran Khan, even, estranged friendly countries and hurling accusations at the EU in meetings was no politics, he remarked. The nation had recognised the real face of Imran Khan, he added.

The CM said that a political long march may be carried out but anarchy was contained in PTI march.

He added that Muhammad Ashraf’s case would be made an example as mob justice could not be allowed. Those responsible would be taken to task and action would be taken against those who showed negligence.

The CM said he met with the bereaved family and maintained that the occurrence of such incidents was a matter of concern for all. “We should promote the norms of tolerance in society,” he stated.

The CM added that PML-N established a medical college in Gujranwala while a 405-bed teaching hospital would be made functional in a few months. Work was in progress to link Gujranwala with the motorway, he disclosed. The government had procured four million metric tonnes of wheat at the rate of Rs2,200 per maund and a Rs160 subsidy was given on the 10 kg flour bag.

He said that price control committees had been made functional in districts and announced to visit districts.

The real crusade was overcoming unemployment and poverty, he added and maintained that a program would be started to provide free cancer medicines. Cheap medicines would also be provided to the common man and Pakistan would be made prosperous by restoring the economy, he added.

To a question, the CM stated that he still held a majority in Punjab Assembly. It was proven earlier and would be proved again, he maintained.

Every effort was being made to give relief to the masses despite difficulties, he replied to another question. Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, Provincial Minister Ataullah Tarar and others were also present.