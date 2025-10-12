PTI Parliamentary delegation calls on KP Governor regarding CM election

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): A parliamentary delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence here on Sunday.

The delegation included Members of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Atif Khan, Ali Asghar Khan Jadoon, Junaid Akbar, and Dr Amjad Khan. Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PTI delegation discussed matters related to the upcoming election for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation said that the PPP had always upheld democratic traditions and expressed hope for the party’s cooperation in the forthcoming chief ministerial election.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said he would ensure complete adherence to the Constitution and law in the approval process of Ali Amin Khan Gandapur’s resignation.

He emphasized that progress in the province could only be achieved through consultation and cooperation among opposition parties.

“Sustainable peace and the provision of facilities to the people require joint efforts,” he added.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party stood as a true custodian of democratic norms and remained committed to strengthening democracy in the country.