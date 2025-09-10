Wednesday, September 10, 2025
HomeDomesticPTI MPA arrested after bail rejection in murder case
Domestic

PTI MPA arrested after bail rejection in murder case

4
- Advertisement -
Muzaffargarh , Sep 10 (APP):Police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Daud Khan Jatoi after his bail was rejected by the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court in a murder case.
According to police sources, the case pertains to the killing of a doctor in Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh district. Following the court’s decision to dismiss his bail plea, law enforcement officials immediately took the MPA from PP-273 into custody.
Police officials stated that further legal proceedings were underway, adding that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan