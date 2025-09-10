PTI MPA arrested after bail rejection in murder case

- Advertisement -

Muzaffargarh , Sep 10 (APP):Police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Daud Khan Jatoi after his bail was rejected by the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court in a murder case.

According to police sources, the case pertains to the killing of a doctor in Jatoi tehsil of Muzaffargarh district. Following the court’s decision to dismiss his bail plea, law enforcement officials immediately took the MPA from PP-273 into custody.

Police officials stated that further legal proceedings were underway, adding that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law.