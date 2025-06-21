PTI Govt’s attitude disgrace to public mandate: Engr Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 21 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday accused the current provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for doing insult to democracy and disgracing the public mandate.

Addressing at Swabi District Bar and Totali (Buner) Tehsil Bar Associations, he said, “Lawyers have always upheld the flag of the Constitution, democracy and justice. Their welfare is a government priority.”

The minister said that timely decisions by the federal government saved the country from default and economic stability was returning.

The federal minister said we are saddened by the martyrdom of Muslims in Israeli attacks on Iran. The sentiments of the Muslim Ummah have been deeply hurt and the entire Muslim world must unite to support the oppressed, he said.

He thanked the legal community, political leaders and district administration, saying the presence of all political parties added dignity to the event. He called Swabi his second home and emphasized staying in touch with the public.

Engineer Amir Muqam administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the District Bar Association and congratulated them. The cabinet includes President Tayyab Zaman, Vice President Muzammil Khan, General Secretary Safdar Zaib Joint Secretary: Adnan Haider, Finance Secretary: Daulat Khan and Library Secretary Fida Muhammad

In his speech, Engineer Muqam said the legal fraternity has always played a vital role in protecting the Constitution, law, and democracy. He proposed that the tenure for Bar Association presidents should be at least two years to allow effective leadership.

He stated that timely actions by the current federal government saved the country from bankruptcy and noted improvements in the economy:

Interest rates have dropped from 22% to 20.5% and te US dollar has come down from PKR 307 to PKR 277 while economic stability is returning, and doors for investment are opening.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, saying he and his team are working day and night for the country’s betterment.

Engr Amir Muqam strongly condemned the atrocities against Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir, calling for unity in the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Muslims in Israeli attacks on Iran, calling it a blow to the collective sentiments of the Muslim world.

Engineer Muqam criticized the provincial government, calling its behavior irresponsible and anti-people.

He deplored the conduct of the KP Assembly, saying it insults democracy and disrespects public mandate.

He questioned the conditional approval of the provincial budget based on Imran Khan’s approval, saying this harms everyone, especially the people of KP.

Engr Amir Muqam announced an increase in the Swabi Bar grant from PKR 2 million to PKR 2.5 million, promising solar system installation and basic facilities.

He assured lawyers that their welfare and professional development are a government priority.

In his address at Totali (Buner) Khudokhel Tehsil Bar Association, he took the oath of the newly elected cabinet and acknowledged the historical role of lawyers in upholding constitutional supremacy and democracy.

He called the sacrifices of the “black coats” a shining chapter of national history and stated that PML-N leadership respects the lawyers’ struggle.

He expressed happiness that government initiatives are benefiting the people.

Old pending cases are being resolved, and people are receiving relief from courts.

He praised the military operation Iron Wall, calling it a symbol of national unity and military bravery.

He called May 9, 2023 a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history and criticized using those events for political gain and said social media propaganda cannot change the truth.

He appreciated that despite IMF conditions, relief has been provided to the common man.

Tax and customs relaxations were described as positive steps for ordinary citizens.

He said the country is restarting the development journey that began under former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will eventually become self-reliant and free from IMF dependence.

Engr Amir Muqam announced PKR 1 million grant for Khudokhel Bar Association, with a promise of another PKR 1 million in August and to pursue all legitimate demands of lawyers.

The Minister approved a separate electricity feeder for Totali to improve power supply and explained that gas supply in the region is delayed due to budget limitations and estimated cost of PKR 200 million. He pledged to pursue it personally if given another opportunity.

He emphasized that he considers politics a form of service, and maintains public contact even outside election seasons.

He thanked the lawyers, public, local leadership, and organizational colleagues, promising to continue working for their welfare and development.