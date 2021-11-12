PTI development projects for city of saints incomparable with PPP, PLM-N : FM

MULTAN, Nov 12 (APP): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Friday said, 200 bedded “Shah Rukn-i- Alam” Mother and Child Hospital would benefit not only to the Multani people but also to people of the region.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with ground breaking of the hospital, he said that the four stories hospital would be constructed with the cost over Rs 7 billion having state-of-the -art facilities including operation theaters, ICU, gynecology and pediatric wings, OPD, blood bank, pathology, radiology departments besides emergency ward.

He stated that it would be centrally air conditioned adding that two basement would also be constructed for parking purposes.

The Foreign Minister disclosed that he got 27 kanal and 18 marla piece of the land worth million of rupees acquired from food dept after two years struggle and got it transferred to health dept for building a health facility.

He thanked Prime Minister, Imran Khan who took keen interest and helped him for this project.

A hostel for doctors, nurses and hospital administration will also be part of project, Mr Qureshi said and added that citizens of Multan district would get their Insaf Sahet Sahulat card very soon for which survey is going to be finalized by next month across Punjab.

He mentioned a number of development projects with billion of rupees of infrastructure, sewage, sui gas, electricity, water supply and other civic amenities for his constituency NA-156 and added that several have been completed and others are ongoing.

He challenged PPP and PML-N to compare their projects with PTI in Multan saying that it was much easy to make statements than serving masses practically.

Multan is an ancient city whose population grew with passage of time while civic services remained the same, Mr Qureshi regretted announcing that JICA had gifted a project for replacement of sewage system with Rs 73 billion under grant in aid which is neither loan nor Pakistan has to pay any interest on it.

WASA will get new machinery of Rs 2 billion by Nov 2022 under this scheme, he maintained.

MPAs Dr Akhtar Malik, Nadeem Qureshi, Wasim Khan Badozai, PTI local leadership and a large number of works attended the ceremony.