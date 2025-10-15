PTI delegation meets Governor Kundi

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 15 (APP):The delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the party’s Central Secretary General, Salman Akram Raja, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House, Peshawar on Wednesday.

The delegation included Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, former Governor Shah Farman Khan, PTI Punjab leader Shaukat Basra, PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar Khan, MNAs Mehboob Shah, Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and other leaders.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the upcoming oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister KP, the province’s political situation, law and order, and matters of mutual interest.