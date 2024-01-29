PTCL internet breakdown causes inconvenience to customs for hours

MULTAN, Jan 29 (APP):Citizens faced a great deal of difficulty owing to several hours of disruption of Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Limited (PTCL) internet services in different areas of the city on Monday.

The services were cut off early in the morning which caused troubles for the users to perform their official or unofficial duties.

A source in PTCL disclosed that on Sunday night some unknown thieves cut the optical cable near State Bank beside different sections of the city which created problems for the citizens

He informed that teams of the PTCL sprang into action as soon as they came to know about it.

When approached a senior officer of PTCL confirmed to APP that the cable was cut by unknown people which suspended our services for some hours and added that the issue was fixed after hectic efforts.

Replying to a question he stated that they were considering complaining to the police about it.