PSO accelerates Pakistan’s energy transformation by strengthening growth momentum

KARACHI, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s leading energy company, held its 49th Annual General Meeting here on Friday with Asif Baig Mohamed, Chairman of the Board of Management in the chair.

Managing Director & CEO, Syed Taha, along with the senior management, attended the session. PSO reported a profit after tax of PKR 20.9 billion and declared a dividend of PKR 10 per share, representing a 22.5% payout ratio for FY 2024–25.

The management informed shareholders that PSO continued to expand its footprint with a robust network of 3,649 retail outlets across the country.

The company made significant progress on the White Oil Pipeline project, enhancing fuel transportation efficiency and reliability.

Operational excellence remained a key focus, with advancements in automation and digitization, including the Faisalabad Terminal Automation System.

PSO also expanded its Shop Stop convenience network, adding that 99 new stores to reach a total of 310 nationwide, and introduced six VIBE Stores to offer enhanced convenience and a superior customer experience.

The management addressed shareholders’ queries, reaffirming PSO’s strategic vision and commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s energy security.

Shareholders commended the management for its strong performance, leadership, and the trust it continues to inspire.