PSL security reviewed, more arrangements decided

MULTAN, Feb 19 (APP):The security for the ongoing mega event of the Pakistan Super League ninth season was reviewed and the decision was made to make more arrangements for ensuring foolproof security during the matches.

In a meeting held here on Monday which was chaired by the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali.

It was decided in the meeting that police with other law enforcement departments would ensure foolproof security arrangements during the PSL and the monitoring of the routes would be through the latest technology and drones.

SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid, SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.