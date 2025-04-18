PSCA virtual blood bank saves 3-year-old child’s life

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP): In a remarkable demonstration of swift emergency response, the Virtual Blood Bank, established under the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has played a crucial role in saving the life of a 3-year-old child at Children’s Hospital, Lahore.

The child, recovering from an open-heart surgery and admitted to the ICU, urgently required a specific blood type. In a state of emergency, the child’s father contacted Emergency Helpline 15. Responding immediately, officials from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) utilized the Virtual Blood Bank system to locate a matching blood donor.

Through a quick conference call, a direct link was established between the donor and the child’s father. The donor arrived at the hospital without delay and provided the life-saving blood donation.

Expressing profound gratitude, the child’s father thanked the PSCA team and the donor, praising their timely action and dedication.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, citizens can now access emergency blood donation services by calling Helpline 15 and pressing option 4. The spokesperson also encouraged the public to register as voluntary blood donors via the QR code available on the Safe Cities website or by directly calling 15.

The virtual blood bank operates 24/7, standing as a beacon of hope for patients in critical need and reinforcing the government’s commitment to public welfare and efficient healthcare service delivery across Punjab.