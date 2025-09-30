PSCA to host ASEAN Capacity Building Conference in Nov

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has announced that it will host a five-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Capacity Building Conference at its Lahore headquarters from November 17 to 21.

The event will bring together high-level representatives from all 11 ASEAN member states, highlighting the growing international recognition of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s technology-driven initiatives for a safer and smarter Punjab.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the conference aims to showcase Punjab’s advanced public safety strategies and AI-based systems as a successful model for modern policing and citizen-centric services. Attendees will participate in specialised sessions on AI-based policing, smart surveillance, traffic management and urban service delivery.

The spokesperson added that live demonstrations of PSCA’s smart systems will provide participants with hands-on exposure to Pakistan’s advancements in safety and technology infrastructure. The upcoming conference is expected to strengthen technological collaboration between Pakistan and ASEAN nations, marking a significant milestone in regional security and tech cooperation.