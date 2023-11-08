PSCA launches crackdown, indicates smoke emitting vehicles

LAHORE, Nov 08 (APP):The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown, apprehending vehicles causing environmental pollution through the Safe City cameras.

According to a PSCA spokesman, a series of E-tickets are being issued to vehicles for emitting smoke through the Safe City cameras. In this regard, monitoring through cameras is ongoing on the city’s internal and external routes, busy, and important intersections.

Legal actions are being taken against those who set trash on fire based on Safe City cameras’ surveillance. Measures are being taken against vehicles spreading pollution by carrying dust, dirt, sand, and other pollutants on the city’s roads.

The spokesperson stated that the safe city authority was making efforts to clean environment and enhance the city’s aesthetics.