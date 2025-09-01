PSCA deploys thermal drones for continuous flood surveillance

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP):The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has intensified its flood monitoring and emergency response efforts through the use of thermal imaging drone technology, ensuring real-time aerial surveillance of flood-affected areas across the province.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, the thermal drone technology is being used to monitor water levels, vulnerable populations, and emerging threats, allowing for timely identification and intervention in critical zones.

In a recent operation, PSCA Muzaffargarh successfully located and rescued individuals trapped in Mauza Doaba near the River Chenab, using thermal drone footage to guide rescue teams.

The spokesperson said the authority has received more than 1,500 flood-related calls on its Emergency Helpline 15 over the past six days. All calls were promptly addressed, and coordination with relevant departments ensured immediate rescue and relief operations.

In line with the directives of chief minister Punjab, PSCA’s flood surveillance teams are actively participating in relief efforts in collaboration with the district administrations of Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Vehari, and other affected areas.

The PSCA urged citizens to report any emergency situation by calling Helpline 15, ensuring swift response and protection of human lives.