Provision of justice to people primary objective: CPO

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Oct 27 (APP):CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umer held an open court at his office on Monday, where he listened to public complaints and issued immediate orders for their redress.

The in-charge of the complaint cell and other officers were present during the open court session. According to a police spokesperson, these open courts are being organized following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that citizens have direct access to justice.

The spokesperson mentioned that citizens who approach the open court are being provided swift resolutions to their issues, with cases being addressed based on merit. Furthermore, open courts are also being held at the police station level to facilitate justice at the grassroots level.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umer emphasized that the primary objective of the police department is to provide justice to the citizens, reinforcing the commitment to serving the public effectively and promptly.