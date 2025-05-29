Provision of health facilities to people in Chaman top priority: Achakzai

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, May 29 (APP):Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Thursday said that ensuring the availability of all necessary health facilities and medical equipment at the doorstep of the people of Chaman is our top priority.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in improving the health system of District Chaman.

He expressed these while chairing a review meeting on the improvement and provision of health system and health facilities in District Chaman at the Governor House.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Health Secretary Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, Special Secretary Shahak Baloch, PPHI Chief Executive Officer Hameedullah Nasir, District Health Officer Dr. Asmat and Medical Superintendent Chaman Dr. Rashid Nasir and other officials were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Acting Governor directed all concerned officers, doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their regular attendance and diligent performance.

He said that we are developing a monitoring mechanism with the help of the Health Department to ensure automatic progress and accountability.

He said that to review the progress of small and large health centers in Chaman and ensure accountability, a regular review meeting would be held again at 10:30 am next week, in which the participation of the concerned Deputy Commissioner should also be ensured.

In the review meeting, the Acting Governor stressed on the responsible officers, doctors and paramedical staff that regardless of the announced and sudden visits of the Provincial Secretary Health, you are responsible for your duty because the life of the poor people could be greatly facilitated by the performance of your duties.

It should be noted that Acting Governor Achakzai, has announced to organize a seminar in Chaman after Eid-ul-Adha.

He said that the seminar would bring together representatives of government departments, international health organizations and local NGOs to discuss health-related issues.