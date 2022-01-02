Provision of education,health facilities to people among priorities: Buzdar

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said provision of education and health facilities

to people on equal basis is among top priorities of the government.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the CM said:” Allah, The Almighty, has given us an opportunity to serve the deprived segment of the society.”

Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, promises were being fulfilled made by the government.

The Punjab government would provide Rs 400 billion for the Universal Health Care Programme, he said.

The launch of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card would not only reduce the pressure on government hospitals but also ensure growth of the private health sector, he added.



The CM said that ‘Naya Pakistan Sehat Card’ programme had been launched in Lahore, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions, and it would be launched in Rawalpindi division on January 20, in Faisalabad division on February 9 and in Multan division on February 22.

The Naya Pakistan Sehat Card project will be launched in Bahawalpur division on March 2, in Gujranwala on March 22 and in Sargodha division on March 31.

He said that under the Universal Health Care Programme, the number of beds had also been increased from 10,000 to 30,000, similarly, the number of public and private hospitals on the panel had been increased from 43 to 150. The Naya Pakistan Sehat Card would be used in the treatment of deadly diseases, including cancer, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the card would also cater treatment for heart disease, hepatitis, liver disease, TB, AIDS, emergency and fractures.