Provincial Policy Dialogue on Girls’ Education held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):Blue Veins, a civil society organization working to improve girls’ secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of the Malala Fund, organized a Provincial Policy Dialogue with the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) to address key challenges facing girls’ secondary education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The dialogue brought together over 60 officials from the Directorate and Secretariat of E&SED, education reform experts, to discuss ways to improve efficiency, transparency, and the role of Parent-Teacher Committees (PTCs) in enhancing girls’ education outcomes.

Participants identified community participation and efficient budget utilization as critical pathways to reducing school dropouts, improving access to facilities, and ensuring equitable education for girls in both urban and rural areas.

“Parent-Teacher Committees can be true game changers,” said Ijaz Mohammad Khalil, Advisor Governance, E&SED, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When parents and teachers work together, they not only help address issues like missing facilities but also strengthen accountability and ownership at the local level.

A well-functioning PTC ensures that every rupee is spent effectively, contributing to better retention and lower dropout rates, especially among students and especially girls, he said.

During the session, the Department reiterated its commitment to transparency and good governance as cornerstones of educational reform in the province.

“The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fully committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance in the education sector,” stated Shahid Hussain, Deputy Director, Planning & Development, E&SED.

“We are taking concrete steps to make financial processes more transparent and to empower school-level management structures for better outcomes.”

Speaking on behalf of Blue Veins, Yumna Aftab, Program Officer, highlighted the collective responsibility to ensure that every girl has access to quality education.

“Investing in girls’ education is investing in the future of our province,” she said.

“We deeply appreciate the provincial government’s Good Governance Roadmap, which provides a strong framework for improving education management and ensuring accountability.

Together, with the support of communities and PTCs, we can close the gaps and make quality education a reality for all girls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The dialogue concluded with a shared commitment among government officials, educators, and civil society to strengthen coordination, promote community engagement, and advocate for increased education financing that prioritizes girls’ education.