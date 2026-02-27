Provincial Ministers visit Dr. Mahwish’s home, condole with family; assure transparent inquiry

PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP):A high-level delegation, including Provincial Minister for Law Aftab Alam, visited the residence of Dr. Mahwish here on Friday to offer condolences to the bereaved family in Kohat.

The delegation comprised Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Shafi Jan, Provincial Minister for Health Khalilur Rehman, MPA Dawood Afridi, Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, the Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, and other senior officials.

Upon arrival, the delegation offered prayers for the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the family members.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials assured the heirs that a complete and transparent investigation would be conducted into the incident. They reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring justice at all costs.