Provincial ministers, members of  assemblies & dignitaries call on CM Bugti

QUETTA, Mar 31 (APP): Provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, senior officials and dignitaries from various walks of life met with Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday here.

During the meeting, the participants congratulated the CM on Eid-ul-Fitr and expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the province.

Balochistan CM Mir Sarfaraz Bugti appreciated the good sentiments of the guests and said that Eid-ul-Fitr conveys a message of happiness, brotherhood and unity.

He urged the people on this occasion to include the deserving people in the joy of Eid so that the spirit of Eid could be highlighted in the true sense.

The CM of Balochistan reiterated his commitment that all sections have to play an equal role for the development and stability of the province.

He said that the government is determined to further advance the journey of public service and development and all possible measures are being taken for the prosperity of Balochistan.