Provincial ministers lead Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir rally towards Mazar-e-Quaid

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Aug 05 (APP): Sindh Government and provincial ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) observed “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Tuesday to condemn the brutalities inflicted on Kashmiris by the Indian fascist regime by revoking Article 370 of it’s constitution, stripping Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir of it’s special status.

A rally led by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was organized, which was attended by large number of people, including Hurriyat leader from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Advocate Parvez Ahmed and members of the provincial Assembly belonging to the Pakistan People’s Party. Rally commenced from People’s Chowrangi and culminated at Mazar-e-Quaid.

The provincial ministers, while addressing the rally, said Pakistan’s brave Armed Forces responded to Indian actions against Pakistan during the recent conflict in a befitting manner.

They hoped the Kashmiri people attain would soon get the right to self-determination. The case of Kashmir is a case of justice and humanity. The ministers called on the International Community to take notice of human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir and the implementation of the United Nations Resolution regarding self-determination of the people of the occupied valley.

Local Govt minister Saeed Ghani said every year on August 5, we mark “Kashmir Exploitation Day” to condemn Indian aggression and the illegal abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which is against the spirit of the UN resolutions. He said people of Pakistan always stand by with their Kashmiri brethren.

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Shah said the days of oppression in occupied Kashmir will soon ended. He credited the bravery of the Pakistani army, divine blessings, and national unity for the recent victory over India and reiterated his commitment to secure freedom for Kashmiris according to their own will.

Provincial Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah said that August 5 is a black day in the history of Kashmir, and the people of Pakistan can never forget it. He questioned why the United Nations remains silent over the grave situation in Occupied Kashmir. He said PPP chairmain Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has exposed India’s real face to the world, and he will continue to highlight Indian atrocities over Kashmir on the international stage.

Hurriyat leader Advocate Parvez Ahmed, addressing the rally, thanked the Government of Sindh on behalf of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference for organizing solidarity events across the province and amplifying the voice of Kashmiris globally. He recalled Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s words that Kashmir runs in our blood, and even if it takes a thousand years of war, Pakistan will fight for Kashmir.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Saleem Baloch, Sarfaraz Rajar, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Kulsoom Chandio, Owais Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar, Ghulam Muhammad, and others also participated in the rally.

Kashmir and Pakistani flags were displayed along the rally route. Participants held portraits of Kashmiri freedom fighters, and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.