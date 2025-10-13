Providing quality recreational facilities to citizens PHA’s top priority: DG Ranjha

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP):Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Monday said that providing quality recreational facilities to citizens was the top priority of the Authority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

DG Ranjha, in a statement, said the PHA was actively engaged in making Rawalpindi greener, cleaner and more beautiful. The work of decorating, renovating and maintaining flowers and plants in parks, green belts and key locations across the city was being carried out at a brisk pace, he added.

He said that the staff was working round the clock not only to enhance the beauty of parks and highways but also of roundabouts and intersections. The upkeep of flowers and plants in PHA nurseries was also being ensured regularly, he mentioned.

He said that the colourful flowers and lush greenery in various parks and green belts had become a source of attraction for the citizens. For their convenience, he added, excellent security arrangements had also been made in the parks.

DG Ranjha said that the tree plantation campaign was in full swing to make the city greener and help curb environmental pollution.

“In line with the vision of the Punjab Government, several upgradation and beautification projects are under way in Rawalpindi, which will not only enhance the city’s charm but also provide citizens with a healthy and pleasant recreational environment,” he added.