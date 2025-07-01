Providing quality education top priority of AIOU: Nasreen Mirza

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 01 (APP):Regional Director of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Rawalpindi Region, Nasreen Mirza has said that the university’s top priority is to fulfill the educational needs of the people.

She said AIOU is providing learning opportunities to over 01 million students in different programs, ranging from matriculation to PhD.

She added that the university is playing imperative role in promoting quality education across the country.

AIOU has started new admissions for the Autumn 2025 semester from July 1.

Students from the Rawalpindi region can contact the university’s regional office for help with the admission process or to apply for their desired programs.

The university has also announced that admission fees will be waived for poor, disabled, and orphan students to support their education.

In an important message for students seeking admission, Regional Director said that AIOU is the largest distance learning university in Asia and is committed to providing quality education to students across the country at affordable fees.

She said the university’s goal is to promote education at the doorstep of every student, ensuring that learning is accessible and equal for all.

AIOU is currently offering educational opportunities to over one million students, from matriculation to PhD level, in a wide range of programs. She added that the university has the capacity to educate millions more, so there is no reason for any delay in applying.

“We want to ensure that no child in the country is deprived of education,” she said, urging students to apply for admission from July 1. Interested candidates can contact the university’s main campus, regional offices, or reach out online.

“We are available to guide students in selecting the right program based on their interests,” she said.

For help and queries, students can call the AIOU Rawalpindi office at 051-9572565.