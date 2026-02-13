Providing quality education to youth especially female students cornerstone of Govt policy:  Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, here Friday said that providing quality education, science technology, and better facilities to youth particularly female students is the government’s foremost priority and the landmark Prime Minister’s laptop scheme is aimed to open educational and employment opportunities for them.

He said that strong leadership and national unity have elevated Pakistan’s stature in the world.

Emphasizing that the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme is entirely merit-based, with no room for recommendations and students of all provinces of Pakistan are facilitating of it.

Addressing a ceremony as the chief guest at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, where laptops were distributed among female students under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, the Federal Minister paid tribute to the talent, hard work, and determination of the students.

He said that if daughters and sisters are provided timely opportunities, they can excel in every field and bring honour to the nation.

The university being named after Benazir Bhutto Shaheed reflects a shining example of women’s leadership, democratic struggle, and national service, he said.

He urged students to make service to humanity and the spirit of Pakistani identity an integral part of their lives alongside education.

Highlighting the transparency of the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, he reiterated that the program is completely merit-based and allows no recommendations or politcal affiliations.

He said the landmark scheme was first launched by the then Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in 2011 and later expanded nationwide by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to the entire country.

It remained discontinued for long time during PTI Govt but has now been relaunched vigorously by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide digital facilities to students.

The Federal Minister emphasized the need for healthy competition among provinces in education and development.

Referring to initiatives taken in Punjab under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said other provinces should also move forward with the same spirit and facilitates its students.

He stressed that competition in areas such as educational facilities, laptops, and scholarships should be encouraged to maximize opportunities for youth.

Speaking about national security and leadership, he said that in challenging circumstances, the professional leadership of Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the timely decisions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have strengthened the atmosphere of confidence in the country.

He added that strong leadership and national unity have enhanced Pakistan’s global prestige.

Referring to his recent foreign visits, he said that a positive perception of Pakistan is emerging internationally and that the dignity of Pakistani citizens is visibly increasing.

He said that due to an effective national stance, the respect for the Pakistani passport has also improved.

Addressing the university’s development needs, he announced a grant of 600 million rupees for the completion of the proposed hostel for female students and other projects.

Engr Amir Muqam assured that he would personally contact relevant authorities to ensure approval of PC-1 and release of funds so that issues faced by students and faculty could be resolved at the earliest.

The Federal Minister said that the government’s top priority is to provide youth especially female students with education, technology, and improved facilities so they may serve Pakistan in the future as doctors, engineers, scientists, pilots, teachers, and leaders.

At the end of the ceremony, he distributed laptops among the students, congratulated them, and advised them to uphold the principles of hard work, merit, and national service.

He assured that the federal government would continue to extend full support for their educational journey.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, the Federal Minister was warmly received. The Vice Chancellor, faculty members, and administrative officers welcomed the distinguished guest and presented him with a bouquet. A large number of senior university officials and faculty members were also present.

Later, the Vice Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister about the university’s various departments, academic and research activities, students’ achievements, and ongoing development projects. She also informed him about the challenges faced by the institution and its future plans.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the university’s role in promoting women’s education and training, saying that quality education for women holds key importance in national development.

He assured full cooperation for the improvement of the university and resolution of its issues.

District President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Peshawar, Rashid Mahmood Khan; Member of National Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour, Member of Provincial Assembly Afsha Hussain; and others were also present on the occasion.