Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeDomesticProviding neat, clean environment to citizens in monsoon top priority: DC
Domestic

Providing neat, clean environment to citizens in monsoon top priority: DC

14
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has said that providing a neat and clean environment to the citizens during the monsoon is the priority of the district government.
WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) should keep all machinery and other relevant resources operational to ensure drainage of rain water from low-lying areas, he ordered.
He was chairing a meeting regarding drainage of rainwater held here on Wednesday. Managing Director WASA Suhail Qadir Cheema and other officers were present in the meeting.
The deputy commissioner ordered the deployment of additional forces at Samundri Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Satiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Sargodha Road and other low-lying areas for timely drainage and clearing rainwater from roads.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan