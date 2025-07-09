Providing neat, clean environment to citizens in monsoon top priority: DC

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir has said that providing a neat and clean environment to the citizens during the monsoon is the priority of the district government.

WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) should keep all machinery and other relevant resources operational to ensure drainage of rain water from low-lying areas, he ordered.

He was chairing a meeting regarding drainage of rainwater held here on Wednesday. Managing Director WASA Suhail Qadir Cheema and other officers were present in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner ordered the deployment of additional forces at Samundri Road, Allama Iqbal Colony, Satiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Sargodha Road and other low-lying areas for timely drainage and clearing rainwater from roads.