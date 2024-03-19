Providing maximum relief to poor priority of KP govt: CM Gandapur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 19 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said that provision of maximum relief to poor was among top priorities of his government.

He stated this while talking to various public delegations during his visit to Paharpur Tehsil here.

As part of its poor-friendly agenda, the provincial government has announced to give Rs 10,000 each to 850,000 deserving families registered with Ehsaas program under Ramazan relief package across the province. Besides, he said, those families not registered with Ehsaas program would also be given this amount at each union council level.

Gandapur said the uniform development and the welfare of the people across the province would be done for which he will work under a comprehensive strategy.

The establishment of law and order in the province and the protection of lives and property of the masses was the top priority of his government. Effective measures would be taken for the purpose as the development and prosperity of any area was linked with peace, he added.

The health card scheme has been immediately restored while shelter homes have also been reopened in order to provide immediate relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He further said that provision of relief to the people would be continued in a better way in the coming days.

He said that education and health were also among the important priorities of the provincial government and the immediate steps would be taken to promote education without waiting for the construction of new buildings.

In the health sector, the public hospitals would be strengthened to provide treatment facilities to masses so that they do not have to go to private hospitals for the purpose.

For making the province self-reliance, he said the income sources would be increased by developing minerals, tourism, industry, energy and other sectors.

Moreover, he said the concrete measures would also be taken to provide employment opportunities to youth. The women would be given employment at home while modern skills training would be given to the youth.

Similarly, self-employment would be promoted by developing agriculture and livestock sectors.

The chief minister said that he does not believe in the politics of revenge but reforms.

He urged the youth and party workers to work as a team to ensure the implementation of government policies and reforms, monitor the quality of work on development projects and raise voice against corruption.

Later, the chief minister also visited Zamung-Kor, a welfare center of the provincial government established in Sanghar area on Chashma road where he mingled with the destitute children residing there.

He also gave cash prizes to the children living in Zamung-Kor and also reviewed the education, training, accommodation and food facilities being provided to the children.

APP/akt