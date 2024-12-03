Providing facilities to people govt’s top priority: Ali Hassan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 03 (APP): Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Advisor for Industry and Crafts Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that solving the basic problems of the people and providing facilities was the responsibility of the government.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of young people from Hub and Lasbela, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that they were trying to change the destiny of the Hub through the ongoing development works and solving public problems.

He said that the pain of the people was our own pain, as the people have trusted in us and the Pakistan Peoples Party. Efforts are being made to fulfil it and the problems of the people are being solved on priority basis, he said and added that the problem of unemployment was high in Balochistan and providing dignified employment to the people was our first priority.

Recently, thousands of vacancies have been advertised to alleviate the frustration of unemployment amongst the youth of Balochistan, he said.

He said that employment with dignity was being provided to the unemployed youth of Balochistan through hundreds of vacancies in the Industries Department.