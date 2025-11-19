Protection of every child in Punjab is top priority: CM Maryam

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has established a secure and integrated protection system for children and citizens through digital innovation and effective governance.

She said that sexual abuse, mistreatment, and violence against children are not only heinous crimes but a revolt against humanity.

In her message on the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence, the CM said, “Children are my red line. Every child is dear to me, and ensuring their safety is our collective responsibility.” She said that those involved in crimes against children represent the darkest elements of society and will be completely rooted out from Punjab.

Highlighting a major milestone in child protection, the CM said that Pakistan’s first Virtual Child Safety Centre has been established in Punjab. The pioneering facility has already reunited thousands of missing children and elderly citizens with their families. She said that in any case of a missing child, the Virtual Child Safety Centre enables immediate response and swift inter-agency coordination to ensure prompt recovery.

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding children, adding that the protection and wellbeing of every child in Punjab remains the government’s foremost priority.