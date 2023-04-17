Protecting rights of transgenders our social, moral responsibility: RPO

RAWALPINDI, Apr 17 (APP): Regional Police Officer (RPO) Region Syed Khurram Ali visited Tahaffuz Transgender Center here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, SSP Operations Captain (Retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi and Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan were also present on the occasion. RPO Khurrum Ali was also briefed about the facilities being provided at the Protection Transgender Center.

While addressing on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said that the protection of the deprived sections of society would be ensured in every way. He also said that protecting the rights of transgenders was the legal and social responsibility.

According to the vision of IGP Punjab, the protection centre was also performing duties for the protection of transgender, deaf, special persons and abandoned children.